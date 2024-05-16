Corbin (1-4) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings as the Nationals were downed 2-0 by the White Sox. He failed to strike out a batter.

The veteran southpaw wasn't fooling anyone as he managed only five swinging strikes on 82 pitches, but Corbin was able to minimize the damage against him, coming one out short of his second quality start of the season. He'll take a 5.59 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 29:18 K:BB through 48.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Twins.