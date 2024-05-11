Corbin (1-3) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on seven hits and a walk over five innings in a 5-1 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out four.

The veteran southpaw tossed 54 of 86 pitches before exiting with a 3-1 lead, and the Washington bullpen was able to shut down Boston the rest of the way. Corbin has begun to show faint signs of turning things around, and over his last four starts he has a 3.54 ERA while serving up only one homer in 20.1 innings. His 14:8 K:BB and 1.57 WHIP over that stretch aren't particularly encouraging, however. He'll try to build on this performance in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week against the White Sox.