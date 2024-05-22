Corbin (1-5) took the loss Tuesday as the Nationals were routed 10-0 by the Twins, surrendering eight runs on nine hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks over six innings. He struck out three.

Minnesota hung two runs on the veteran southpaw in four separate innings, and Corbin was taken deep twice by Byron Buxton and once by Jose Miranda while also serving up extra-base hits to Carlos Santana and Carlos Correa. It's the first time since March 30 that Corbin has been tagged for multiple homers, but he wasn't having much success when keeping the ball in the park, either. He'll carry a 6.29 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 32:21 K:BB through 54.1 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come early next week in Atlanta.