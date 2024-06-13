Corbin did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Tigers. He struck out four.

Corbin was initially slated to have his spot in the rotation skipped, but with MacKenzie Gore being pushed back a day due to a fingernail issue, Corbin took the ball and pitched well, allowing just the one run while matching a season low with six baserunners allowed. It was the third time this season in 14 starts that Corbin has allowed one or fewer runs. Corbin tentatively remains a member of the rotation for now, but with the impending return of Josiah Gray (elbow), who has a rehab start scheduled for tomorrow, and the eventual return of Trevor Williams (right flexor strain), Corbin's time in the rotation could be drawing to an end.