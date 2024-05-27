Corbin pitched six innings Sunday against Seattle, yielding three earned runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out four and did not factor into the decision.

Corbin managed to log his second quality start of the season Sunday, rebounding from his previous outing where he allowed eight earned runs. Even in tonight's quality start, Corbin allowed two home runs and has now allowed five home runs in his last two starts. Corbin (1-5) has been wildly inconsistent all season, posting a 6.12 ERA and 1.69 WHIP across 60.1 innings. His next start is tentatively scheduled for next weekend in Cleveland.