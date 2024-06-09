Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that Corbin's next turn through the rotation will be skipped, which lines up the left-hander to next take the mound Saturday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.comreports.

The 34-year-old's regular turn through the rotation lines up for Tuesday in Detroit, but Washington will instead take advantage of Monday's team off day to move him to the back of the rotation. Corbin now lines up to make his next start on nine days rest, which comes on the heels of a four-start stretch in which he has a 7.22 ERA and 15:9 K:BB over 23.2 innings.