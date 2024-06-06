Corbin (1-7) took the loss Wednesday, surrendering six runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 5.1 innings as the Nationals were routed 9-1 by the Mets. He struck out three.

Luis Torrens took him deep twice while Francisco Lindor also belted a homer off Corbin, and two of the other hits off him also went for extra bases. The 34-year-old lefty offers nothing but length at this stage of his career -- Corbin's lasted at least five innings in seven straight starts, but he has a 5.63 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB through 40 frames to show for it. He lines up to make his next trip to the mound early next week in Detroit.