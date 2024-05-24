Corbin is listed as the Nationals' probable pitcher for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Corbin's start will come five days after allowing eight runs against the Twins on Tuesday, leapfrogging Mitchell Parker in the rotation to give Parker an extra day of rest. Corbin has been hit or miss this season, yielding five or more runs four times but surrendering fewer than three runs on three occasions. He owns a 6.29 ERA overall.