Corbin will start Thursday in Detroit, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The Nationals had planned to skip Corbin's turn in the rotation, but with MacKenzie Gore's (fingernail) next start delayed a day, Corbin will move up to take the ball Thursday. The left-hander has had another disastrous season, posting a 6.15 ERA and 44:27 K:BB over 71.2 innings covering 13 starts.