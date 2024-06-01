Corbin (1-6) yielded two runs on six hits and three walks over six innings Friday, striking out five and taking a loss against Cleveland.
Corbin coughed up a pair of runs in the third inning but otherwise worked around danger to deliver a quality start. It was his second straight quality start and third in 12 appearances this season. The veteran southpaw forced 13 swinging strikes, marking a new season best and his first time hitting double digits in that category since April 28. Corbin will carry a 5.83 ERA into his next outing, which is lined up for next week at home against the Mets.
More News
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Notches quality start•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Start moved up•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Mauled by Minnesota•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Gets little help in loss•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Finally gets in win column•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Provides first quality start Friday•