Corbin (2-2) was tagged with the loss against the Tigers on Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three across seven innings.

It was another strong outing for the veteran southpaw, though he took the loss for the second time in his last three starts after being outdueled by Detroit ace Tarik Skubal. Although he generated only four whiffs and issued four walks, Corbin was able to complete seven innings for the first time in 2025 while tossing 93 pitches (50 strikes) and inducing 12 fly balls. It was his first quality start of the season, and the 35-year-old has a 3.13 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 20:12 K:BB across 31.2 innings. Corbin is lined up to face the Rockies at home next week.