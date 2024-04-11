Corbin (0-2) took the loss Wednesday as the Nationals were downed 7-1 by the Giants, surrendering seven runs on 11 hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The veteran lefty was able to keep the ball in the park, but San Francisco was able to string together multiple hits and score multiple runs in three separate innings against Corbin, chasing him from the game after 85 pitches (58 strikes). After posting an ERA above 5.00 in each of the last three seasons, Corbin seems headed for another awful campaign, stumbling to an 8.44 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB through three starts and 16 innings. There's little reason for optimism that he'll turn things around in his next start, likely to come on the road early next week against the Dodgers.