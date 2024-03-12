Corbin gave up three runs on six hits and two walks over 3.2 innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. He struck out six.

The Ks were a good sign for Corbin despite the final line, as was the fact that Monday's free passes were his first of the spring. His 16:2 K:BB in 12.1 innings does come with a 5.11 ERA, but the former metric is generally a better sign of how a pitcher is performing in camp. Corbin got stretched out to 74 pitches (45 strikes) and appears just about ready for Opening Day, but given that he hasn't posted an ERA below 5.20 over a full season since 2019, the 34-year-old southpaw is little more than an endgame dart even in deep fantasy formats.