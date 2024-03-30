Corbin allowed four runs on seven hits -- including two home runs -- over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Saturday. He struck out two and issued one walk.

Corbin in Great American Ball Park went about as expected. He allowed a solo home run to Jeimer Candelario in the fourth inning and a two-run shot to Luke Maile in the fifth, after posting the fifth-worst HR/9 among qualified starters last season. Now 34 and in the final year of his contract, Corbin should be a hard pass for any fantasy manager that cares about preserving their ratios.