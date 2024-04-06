Corbin (0-1) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs on nine hits and three walks over six innings against Philadelphia. He struck out six.

Corbin's rough start to the season continued Friday after allowing four runs over 4.1 innings in his first start. He once again yielded four runs and sports a 6.97 ERA on the season. The 34-year-old lefty has been unable to keep opponents off the basepaths as his WHIP stands at 1.94 over his first 10.1 innings. Corbin is tentatively scheduled to pitch on the road against the Giants in his next start.