Share Video

Link copied!

The Diamondbacks recalled Smith from Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Smith has been at Triple-A since the beginning of the season and has slashed .298/.417/.456 with 14 RBI across 72 plate appearances. His hot bat will earn him a spot on the big-league roster, though it's unlikely he sees consistent playing time while in the majors. Jace Peterson was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

More News