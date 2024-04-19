The Diamondbacks recalled Smith from Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Smith has been at Triple-A since the beginning of the season and has slashed .298/.417/.456 with 14 RBI across 72 plate appearances. His hot bat will earn him a spot on the big-league roster, though it's unlikely he sees consistent playing time while in the majors. Jace Peterson was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
