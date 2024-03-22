The Diamondbacks optioned Smith to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Smith didn't hit much this spring and had options remaining, so he finds himself on the outside looking in for an Opening Day roster spot. The 28-year-old should play regularly at Reno between first base and the outfield.
