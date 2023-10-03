Smith is on the roster for the Diamondbacks' NL Wild Card Series matchup against the Brewers.

Smith slashed just .188/.317/.325 across 228 major-league plate appearances during the 2023 regular season, but he'll give the Diamondbacks a bit of extra left-handed thump off the bench in their best-of-three series versus Milwaukee. They're carrying 14 position players and 12 pitchers.