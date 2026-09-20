Smith entered as a pinch hitter and hit a walk-off, two-run home run in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Yankees.

Smith took Michael Fulmer deep in dramatic fashion, which helped snap the team's three-game losing streak and inched the Diamondbacks closer in the wild-card standings. It was Smith's second second home run in three games. He usually finds himself in the starting lineup against right-handers but opened Saturday's contest on the bench against New York righty Cam Schlittler. Since having his contract selected from Triple-A Reno last week, Smith is 5-for-15 with three extra-base hits and four RBI through six games.