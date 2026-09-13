Smith started at designated hitter and went 1-for-1 with an RBI in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Texas.

Smith started in his first day back in the major league after his contract was selected from Triple-A Reno on Saturday. His third-inning single knocked in the Diamondbacks' first run and was his lone plate appearance. Ildemaro Vargas pinch hit for him in the fifth inning against left-hander Robert Garcia. Smith could get regular turns as a DH against righties, against whom Arizona ranks next-to-last in the league with a .684 OPS, although manager Torey Lovullo often uses that spot to give position regulars a break from the field.