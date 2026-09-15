Smith served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 8-7 win over the Marlins.

Smith doubled and scored on a double-steal in the bottom of the third inning, when the Diamondbacks erased Miami's early 3-0 lead. This was the second start in three games for the left-handed hitter, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno on Saturday. The Diamondbacks are well aware of the need to be better against right-handed pitching, and Smith could help achieve that goal as the primary DH.