Smith entered Friday's game as a pinch hitter and finished the game in right field. He went 0-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored in a 17-1 win over San Francisco.

The Diamondbacks recalled Smith from Triple-A Reno on Friday after designating Jace Peterson for assignment. Smith, a first-round pick in 2017, spent parts of the previous four seasons in the majors. During that time, prospects Corbin Carroll and Alek Thomas relegated him to part-time work. Smith will serve as a left-handed bat off the bench while providing occasional breaks for the team's regular outfielders.