Smith went 2-for-5 with a grand slam, a double, two additional RBI and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 14-1 win over St. Louis.

After opening the season in Triple-A, Smith failed to log a hit in his first three games with the D-Backs. He made up for the slow start Tuesday, tagging reliever Zack Thompson for a two-RBI double in the fifth and a grand slam in the sixth. Smith's six runs batted in marked a career high, topping his previous best of four RBI.