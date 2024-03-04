Smith started at first base and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Sunday's spring game against the Brewers.

Smith started at first for the second time in the last three games, as the Diamondbacks get by without Christian Walker (hand), who could return Tuesday. Smith, who played partial seasons at the major-league level in 2022 and 2023, could be in for a similar role in 2024. He was left off the projected roster assembled by Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. His most logical path to the Opening Day roster would be as a backup at first base, but Arizona may prefer a utility player, like Kevin Newman, Jace Peterson (wrist) or Emmanuel Rivera to cover there when Walker needs a breather. Smith is 3-for-13 with two RBI through five Cactus League games.