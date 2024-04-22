Smith started at first base and went 0-for-2 in Sunday's 5-3 win over San Francisco.
Smith started in place of a resting Christian Walker, who eventually entered the game as a pinch hitter and finished up at first. Smith has appeared in all three games since being called up from Triple-A Reno on Friday, going 0-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.
