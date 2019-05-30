Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Struggles in loss

Ray (4-2) was charged with the loss after lasting just 4.2 innings Wednesday at Coors Field. He surrendered five runs (four earned) on eight hits and four walks while striking out six.

Ray earned the win at Coors Field on May 3, but Wednesday was a different story. The left-hander struggled with control, walking three consecutive batters in the fourth inning to load the bases in time for RBI singles to Brendan Rodgers and opposing starter Jeff Hoffman. Overall, Ray threw just 59-of-102 pitches for strikes and tied his season high in hits allowed with eight. The 27-year-old will to improve upon a 3.59 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 82:35 K:BB in a tough matchup at Dodger Stadium on Monday.