McGough was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

McGough will make room for Paul Sewald to be reinstated from the 15-day IL, being sent down to the minors after making 15 appearances with the D-Backs. McGough has endured a rocky 2024 campaign, falling to a 6.75 ERA and a 10:10 K:BB ratio over 16 innings with a 1-3 record and a pair of blown saves. He'll look to get back on track with Reno.