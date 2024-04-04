McGough (0-1) was tagged with the loss in Wednesday's extra-innings game against the Yankees. He allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out one over one inning.

McGough, pitching on back-to-back days, entered the top of the 11th inning and gave up a pair of runs then was part of an unusual situation in the bottom of the frame. Previous tactical maneuvers and an injury to Geraldo Perdomo (knee) resulted in McGough striking out with two outs and the bases loaded. It was the reliever's first career plate appearance.