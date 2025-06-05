The Diamondbacks designated McGough for assignment Thursday.

He will cede his spot on the 40-man roster to left-hander Andrew Saalfrank, who was reinstated after serving a one-year suspension. McGough is likely to go unclaimed off waivers after he submitted a 6.43 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB in seven innings over his seven relief appearances with Arizona before he was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.