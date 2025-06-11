Scott McGough: Opts for free agency
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McGough cleared waivers Tuesday and elected free agency.
McGough was DFA'd by Arizona on Thursday after giving up five earned runs in seven innings with the big club. After passing through waivers unclaimed, the 35-year-old reliever will now attempt to latch on with another organization -- likely on a minor-league deal.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Scott McGough: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Scott McGough: Heading back to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Scott McGough: Recalled by Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Scott McGough: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Scott McGough: Headed to majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Scott McGough: Banished to MiLB camp•