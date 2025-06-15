McGough signed a minor-league deal with the Athletics on Saturday.

McGough was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on June 5 and opted for free agency five days later. He has now found a new opportunity, though it's unclear if he'll see time in the Athletics bullpen at any point later on this season. He's allowed 32 earned runs and owns a 30:27 K:BB across his last 39.2 frames in the big leagues between the 2024 and 2025 seasons.