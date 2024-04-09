McGough (0-3) was charged with the loss in Monday's game against the Rockies. He allowed three runs on two hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning.

McGough entered to start the sixth inning and walked the first batter, who came around to score the tying run. He was out of the game by the time Joe Mantiply allowed two inherited runners to score, which saddled McGough with a third loss in his last three outings. McGough has a 6.35 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 5.2 innings.