McGough was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right shoulder inflammation, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

McGough presumably picked up the injury during his last appearance Thursday, when the Mets tagged him for three earned runs over two-thirds of an inning. The veteran right-hander will be eligible to be activated during the final series of the regular season, but he's not guaranteed to be healthy by that point given that he's dealing with an arm issue.