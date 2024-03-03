McGough is projected for one of eight bullpen spots on Arizona's Opening Day roster, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

McGough was an important piece of the bullpen to start the 2023 season and was a regular at the end of games, but it all fell apart in the second half, when he posted an 8.63 ERA over 23 appearances. Once Paul Sewald was acquired at the trade deadline, McGough didn't sniff a ninth-inning save opportunity. After a scoreless inning Saturday, McGough has given up two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two over two Cactus League appearances.