McGough allowed three runs on two hits and two walks over one inning in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Mariners.

McGough entered the game on short notice in the sixth inning, inheriting one runner after starter Zac Gallen was removed with a hamstring injury. The reliever allowed a single, walk then a grand slam to Mitch Haniger, the second consecutive appearance in which McGough has ceded a home run. It was the fourth time in the last six outings he's allowed earned runs, and his ERA spiked to 7.30 following Friday's effort.