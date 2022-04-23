Poppen landed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Saturday.
Poppen hasn't pitched as though he's dealing with an injury this season, as he's allowed just one earned run on four hits in six innings of relief, but he'll miss at least 10 days and potentially more. Corbin Martin was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.
