Clarke allowed three runs on three hits while striking out three over 2.1 innings of relief in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Athletics.

With Zac Gallen coming off the injured list to make his first start of the season, the Diamondbacks were cautious with his pitch count, so Clarke entered in the fifth inning with Arizona leading 5-1. He set down six straight A's before tiring in the seventh. He had Kevin Ginkel wasted Gallen's effort. For Clarke, it was was his fifth appearance and second in which he was required to threw more than an inning. He's been bypassed for a possible rotation spot twice already, by Taylor Widener and Riley Smith, so middle/long-relief may be his lot for the season.