Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Strikes out six in no-decision
Clarke gave up three runs on seven hits and no walks across 4.2 innings during Saturday's 10-3 win over the Nationals. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.
Staked to a two-run lead in the top of the first inning, Clarke allowed three runs in the bottom of the first inning on a sacrifice fly and solo homers by Juan Soto and Matt Adams. The right-hander then shut out the Nationals until he was removed with two outs in the fifth after 97 pitches. The 26-year-old has won only one of his six starts, and has a 5.34 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP with a 25:9 K:BB for the season. Clarke is slated to face the Giants next at home on Friday.
