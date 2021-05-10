Widener (groin) has begun a throwing program but has yet to throw off a mound, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Widener was added to the injured list April 28 with a groin injury that seemingly came out of nowhere. Riley Smith replaced him the starting rotation.
