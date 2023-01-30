Widener was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Jan. 5 after clearing waivers.

The 28-year-old right-hander thus remains in the Arizona organization after being recently moved off the 40-man roster. Widener made 14 appearances out of the Diamondbacks bullpen in 2022, logging a 3.63 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 17.1 innings.

