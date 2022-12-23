Widener was designated for assignment by Arizona on Friday.
The 28-year-old reliever recorded a career-best 3.63 ERA alongside a 1.56 WHIP through 17.1 major-league frames last season. He dominated against left-handed batters -- they hit just .087 off Widener in 2022 -- though righties were able to hit him around quite a bit (.392 AVG). There's a good chance Widener gets claimed by another team, where he could still serve as a serviceable bullpen option in 2023.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Recalled to big leagues•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Recalled from Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Sent down Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Recalled by Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Optioned to Triple-A•