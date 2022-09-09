Widener was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday.
This will mark Widener's fourth major league stint this season, with his last appearance coming all the way back on June 6. He's given up five earned runs over 4.2 innings in 2022 and in Triple-A holds a 5.40 ERA and 1.44 WHIP. Tommy Henry will be optioned to Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.
