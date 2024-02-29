Atlanta reassigned Widener to minor-league camp Thursday.

Widener logged 49 appearances in the majors with the Diamondbacks between the 2020 and 2022 seasons before making a one-year stop in the Korea Baseball Organization in 2023 with the Samsung Lions. After compiling a 4.54 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 115 innings for the Lions, Widener returned stateside this offseason, settling for a minor-league deal with Atlanta. As anticipated, Widener fell short in his bid for Atlanta's Opening Day roster, so he'll likely open the 2024 season as a member of the Triple-A Gwinnett rotation.