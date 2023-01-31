Widener signed with the NC Dinos of Korea on Tuesday, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Widener will be paid $743,000 to head overseas after being removed from the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster earlier this month. The 28-year-old holds a 4.26 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 49 appearances -- 13 starts -- at the major-league level.