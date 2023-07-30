The Diamondbacks placed Henry on the 15-day injured list Sunday with left elbow inflammation.

With a 4.15 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 7.6 K-BB% over 89 innings this season, Henry was already miscast as a mid-rotation starter for the pitching-starved Diamondbacks, but his move to the IL is a huge loss nonetheless. Per Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com, manager Torey Lovullo said Henry won't require surgery after an MRI ruled out any structural damage to his elbow, but the southpaw will still be barred from throwing for about a week before Arizona outlines a more precise timeline for his return. Henry seems likely to spend more than the minimum 15 days on the shelf.