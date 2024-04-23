Henry will be recalled from Triple-A Reno to start Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

The Diamondbacks will officially promote Henry closer to first pitch. The southpaw has struggled in his first four appearances of the 2024 campaign, posting a 6.87 ERA and 1.80 WHIP with 18 strikeouts across 18.1 innings, though he'll draw a favorable matchup Tuesday in St. Louis.