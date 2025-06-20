Henry (elbow) is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Henry was placed on Triple-A Reno's 7-day injured list June 12 due to left elbow discomfort, and after seeking multiple opinions, Tommy John surgery was elected as the best path moving forward for the 27-year-old southpaw. Henry will miss the rest of the 2025 season, and given the procedure, he'll likely miss most -- if not all -- of 2026. Henry appeared in two major-league games for the Diamondbacks this season but spent most of the year in Triple-A, where he posted a 2-6 record in 11 starts with an 8.12 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 51:21 K:BB across 54.1 innings.