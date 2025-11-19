Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Designated for assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks designated Henry (elbow) for assignment Tuesday.
Henry is slated to miss most, if not all, of the 2026 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June. His lengthy expected absence makes it unlikely that another team will be willing to pick him up off waivers, so the D-backs will take the opportunity to remove the injured lefty from their 40-man roster while protecting four prospects from the Rule 5 Draft.
