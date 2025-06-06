Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Sent back to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks optioned Henry to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Henry was called up Tuesday and appeared in one game during his brief MLB stint, allowing three runs with seven Ks over four innings Thursday. He'll yield his spot on the active roster to Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder), who'll rejoin the rotation after an IL stint.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Joining big-league bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Needed for multiple innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Promoted Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Optioned to minors•