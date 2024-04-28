Henry is slated to make his next start Monday against the Dodgers at Chase Field.

Henry made his return to the big leagues Tuesday in impressive fashion, as he limited the Cardinals to one run on five hits and one walk over six innings while striking out six en route to his first win of the season. The southpaw should have a spot in the rotation locked down until at least one of the two starters currently on the injured list -- Merrill Kelly (shoulder) and Ryne Nelson (elbow) -- are cleared to return from the shelf.